Birmingham City keeper Neil Etheridge has thanked those that cared and supported for him during his recent battle with Covid-19.

Part 1: I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the amazing staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for all they did for me. You are truly incredible at what you do and I’ll be eternally grateful for how you cared for me during those tough days and nights. pic.twitter.com/zDXJtdQoH5 — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) July 27, 2021

The 31-year-old is yet to feature for Blues in pre-season after it was stated he was hospitalised earlier this month. Given the serious nature of his illness, football was not on the mind of any connected to the club, with boss Lee Bowyer revealing his delight that the keeper has made progress.

And, taking to Twitter, Etheridge has given an update on his situation and explained his gratitude to those that helped him.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the amazing staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for all they did for me. You are truly incredible at what you do and I’ll be eternally grateful for how you cared for me during those tough days and nights.

“To be in the state I was in to where I am now I will always be thankful. For the hundreds of messages from supporters here at Blues and beyond. I read every single one of them! They really pulled me through the extremely tough time myself and my family were going through.

“I am extremely thankful to my friends, family and everyone at @bcfc who ensured I was never fighting alone. Thank you.”

The former Cardiff City man has been an impressive performer for Blues since arriving last year.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s brilliant to say Etheridge has made big strides in his recovery and it will be great to see him out on the pitch again in the future.

Of course, there will need to be patience from the fans but it appears he is over the worst, which is a massive relief.

This is a classy message from the keeper and those who have helped him will surely appreciate the kind words he has sent on social media.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.