Neil Dewsnip has defended Plymouth Argyle’s summer transfer business after the team’s difficult start to the campaign.

The Pilgrims’ director of football was heavily involved in the recruitment process following Wayne Rooney’s arrival as manager.

The Championship side brought in a number of fresh faces in between the two seasons, including the likes of Rami Al Hajj, Daniel Grimshaw, and Kornél Szücs.

The rest of their summer business included deals for free agents like Victor Pálsson, Andre Gray, and Nathanael Ogbeta joined, as well as loan moves for Michael Obafemi, Darko Gyabi, Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani.

Plymouth Argyle - 2024/25 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Raami Al Hajj ODense BK Permanent Daniel Grimshaw Blackpool Permanent Kornel Szucs Kecskemet Permanent Victor Palsson KAS Eurpen Free Agent Nathanael Ogbeta Swansea City Free Agent Andre Gray N/A Free Agent Marko Marosi N/A Free Agent Michael Obafemi Burnley Loan Darko Gyabi Leeds United Loan Ibrahim Cissoko Toulouse Loan Muhamed Tijani Slavia Prague Loan

Neil Dewsnip issues Plymouth transfer defence

Dewsnip has defended the club’s summer business despite the team’s poor form to start the new campaign amid reported suggestions from supporters that it has been to blame for the poor form this term.

He believes that they have brought in quality players, even if he admitted that they can’t get every deal right.

"In terms of the last six years we have signed some really good players who have got us to where we currently are, but I guess the question is more about the current crop,” said Dewsnip, via Plymouth Live.

"I think generally we are pleased with who we have signed.

“We think some have done well, and we think some are maybe struggling a little bit to get going.

“Part of that might be around injuries, part of that might be about settling in a new environment.

"I would love to tell us all we get every signing right all the time.

“I'm not so sure there is a football club in the world that can say that really.”

Dewsnip looks for patience

Dewsnip also issued a reminder to supporters at a fan forum on Monday night that patience is still needed due to how early in the campaign it is.

"What I would say is we are just a third of the way through the season,” he added.

“It might still be a little bit early to make black-and-white judgments on all our signings this year."

Plymouth have a good transfer track record

Plymouth have done good business in recent years, so there’s no surprise that Dewsnip wants to defend his body of work.

The likes of Morgan Whittaker, Cissoko and Gyabi have all proven solid additions in the last couple of years, and it’s through transfer recruitment that they’ve been able to return to the Championship.

Injuries have hurt Plymouth so far this campaign, and the appointment of Rooney has proven divisive.

Given how early in the season it still is, these new players still have time to prove what they can do for their new club.