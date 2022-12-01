Neil Critchley to QPR: What does he offer? What is his CV like? Would be a good appointment?

Neil Critchley has been heavily linked with a move to QPR in the last week following Michael Beale’s departure.

Critchley has been linked with several jobs in recent weeks following his departure from Aston Villa and it’s easy to see why.

The former Blackpool boss was seen as one of the most highly-rated coaches last season at Blackpool before his surprise move to Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard’s assistant.

With just five months between now and his Blackpool departure, his stock wouldn’t have dropped too sharply making him the ideal candidate for several roles in the Championship.

Here we look at what he offers QPR and whether it will be a good appointment for the West London side.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current QPR players?

1 of 25 Stefan Johansen 4 7 6 8

What’s his CV like?

Critchley boasts an extensive coaching CV having been part of the set-up at Liverpool since 2013. He joined as an academy coach, coming from Crewe where he worked first-hand with England assistant manager Steve Holland in their player development scheme.

He moved up the ranks at the Premier League giants, becoming their under-23 manager and even took charge of a couple of first-team games due to fixture congestion.

He then joined Blackpool in March 2020 where he then guided the Tangerines to promotion in his first full season in charge before joining Aston Villa as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard in June after a steady season in the Championship.

What does he offer?

Critchley brings a balanced style of football that’s easy on the eye and will almost certainly go down well with the current QPR squad.

Last season, we saw the likes of Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson excel at Bloomfield Road suggesting the potential he could unlock with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair could be furthered.

He is a manager that many believe is set for a bright future with some of his ideas and clear ability to develop players while also possessing some great contacts at some of the biggest clubs. He utilised this at Blackpool, as well as developing the players that were already there.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery all thrived under the former Liverpool coach suggesting he might fit in well at Loftus road and their philosophy.

Is it a good appointment?

It certainly looks like it would.

Critchley did a fine job with Blackpool in turning them into one of the most entertaining sides in Sky Bet League One before leading them to promotion and helping them stabilise in the Championship. They were a solid outfit and we saw individuals excel with Bowler and Anderson in his team.

He was a popular figure with Tangerines fans and it spoke volumes that so many were disappointed with his sudden departure from the club. He’s shown that he’s tactically flexible as well, playing a variety of formations, adapting to the players he had available to him.

He is a manager whose stock remains high and he’ll surely be looking to get back into the game as soon as he can after a pretty short-lived spell as a coach at Villa Park.