Neil Critchley to Luton Town: Is it a good potential appointment? What does he offer?

Neil Critchley has emerged as one of the potential candidates to take over at Luton Town following the departure of Nathan Jones.

According to Football Insider, the former Blackpool coach is one of a number of contenders for the role.

The 44-year old is currently available having been recently dismissed from his role as assistant manager at Aston Villa.

Critchley’s time at Villa Park was short-lived, with the coach relieved of his duties alongside Steven Gerrard.

However, as he seeks a swift return to management, a move to Kenilworth Road could yet be on the cards.

Here we weigh up the potential appointment of Critchley to Luton…

Is it a good potential appointment?

This would be a solid appointment and one that Luton fans could easily get behind.

The former Blackpool boss did a good job with the Seasiders, and maintained the team in the Championship despite a relative lack of resources.

While Jones did get Luton to punch above their weight, Critchley may prove a more steady pair of hands that keeps the ship afloat rather than someone who can continue to maintain this high level.

There may be more exciting appointments available, but the former Liverpool academy coach has shown he has what it takes to compete in the Championship and could bring some stability to the club through this transitional process.

What does he offer?

Critchley will want to promote young players while playing a progressive and attacking style of play.

That will be appealing to the Hatters’ supporters, and is a reason why he could prove such a solid appointment.

Critchley also has good contacts within the Premier League and may prove a useful asset in bringing in loan deals and finding the best young players available from the Premier League.

He also has experience of earning promotion, having done so with Blackpool, which means he has fallen a similar path to Jones during his time with Luton which could make him an especially good fit for the club.