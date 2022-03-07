Neil Critchley speaks out on Blackpool after impressive Stoke win

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has hinted at an exciting end to the season for the Seasiders after their 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The win on Saturday gave them back-to-back wins in the Championship after defeating Reading 4-1 the week before.

Those six points have meant Blackpool have climbed to 14th in the Championship table and are now just seven points off the play-off places.

“It’s massive. Any three points is so hard to come by this season. To get six points is really crucial,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“We want to make the end of the season interesting for us because we believe with some players coming back, I know how we work during the week and how we train we will stay fresh, so if we produce this type of intensity in every game we will be hard to hold near the end of the season.

“We’ve got two home games to come now and then you go into an international break with nine games to go.

Blackpool face Swansea City and Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road in their next two outings before the international break.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Blackpool players play for now?

1 of 24 Dan Gosling? West Brom Watford West Ham Wigan Athletic

If the Seasiders were to get a positive result in both games, it could see them with an outside chance of gaining a play-off place with nine games to go.

“We can have a good end to the season, but the next two games at home are big for us,” Critchley re-affirmed.

“We were the better side against Stoke, we edged the game so hopefully we can have a really exciting end to the season and something to look forward to.

“If we can be in and around and not far away, Bloomfield Road will be a really great place to be.”

Blackpool face Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday with a kick-off time set for 3pm.

The Verdict

After back-to-back wins it is no wonder Neil Critchley was in a buoyant mood this weekend.

His Blackpool side have certainly done well this season, but could a late play-off chase really be on the cards?

It may well depend on getting a positive result in the next two games – as alluded to by Critchley – but I’m still not convinced that the Seasiders can overcome the vast amount of teams in the hunt for a spot in the top six.

It would certainly be exciting to see them end the season strongly though, and have a real good go at chasing a play-off berth down.