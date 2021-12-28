Neil Critchley shares frustrating Blackpool team news update as Middlesbrough clash looms

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has revealed that the club are now on the limit in terms of player availability ahead of their showdown with Middlesbrough tomorrow.

The Seasiders are set to be without Sonny Carey for this particular fixture after the midfielder sustained a metatarsal injury during the club’s 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Gabriel will also miss this game due to suspension whilst an unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19 and thus will join the defender on the sidelines.

Blackpool were unable to call upon the services of Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward on Sunday due to their respective injury issues whilst Reece James, Callum Connolly, Ryan Wintle and Owen Dale were also unavailable for the club’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Set to face a Middlesbrough side who have won four of their last five league games, the Seasiders could potentially be in for a tough evening at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Critchley has shared an update on his squad.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley said: “To be honest we’re right on the limit.

“We’re looking slightly thin on the ground.

“We’ve had another positive test on Monday and we’ve got a couple of injuries from the game against Huddersfield.

“Jordan Gabriel is obviously suspended for the next couple of games, so we’re right on the limit.

“We’ve got training today and the players will come in and test again later this morning and then again tomorrow on match day.

“At the moment, we’re okay.

“But anything more, it would be dangerous territory.”

Making reference to Carey’s injury, Critchley added: “We think it was his metatarsal.

“He’s going to have to go and have an X-Ray and it’s not looking great if I’m honest.”

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if this particular fixture is postponed as there is no guarantee that Blackpool will be able to field a team of senior players tomorrow.

If the fixture does go ahead, it will be intriguing to see whether the Seasiders are able to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Huddersfield.

Despite showing glimpses of promise during this fixture, Blackpool succumbed to the pressure that was placed on them by the Terriers in the second-half as Sorba Thomas netted a late brace for Carlos Corberan’s side.

As for Carey, the midfielder will be hoping to make a full recovery from his injury in the coming months after featuring on 12 occasions for the club during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign.