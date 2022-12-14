Neil Critchley sends message to QPR supporters ahead of his first game in charge

Queens Park Rangers head coach Neil Critchley has opted to share a message with the club’s supporters ahead of his first game in charge of the Championship outfit.

Critchley was drafted in as Mick Beale’s permanent successor last weekend as he was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 44-year-old has previously worked at this level as a head coach for Blackpool.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, Critchley guided the club to promotion to the second-tier via the play-offs.

Before parting ways with the Seasiders in June, Critchley led them to a respectable 16th place finish in the Championship.

The QPR boss will be tasked with transforming the club’s fortunes following what has been an extremely disappointing spell.

After initially making an incredibly positive start to the season, the R’s have recently slipped down the league standings as they have suffered five defeats in their last six league games.

Ahead of QPR’s meeting with Preston North End this weekend, Critchley has opted to send a message to the club’s fans.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Critchley said: “It’s up to myself and the players to make sure that we represent them every single day and in the games in the right way – they want to see a team they can identify with and are wholly committed every day.

“I know how special Loftus Road can be and I want you to come and support the team with passion, noise and energy.

“Let’s get behind the team and let’s get back to being QPR.

“I’m looking forward to getting started – I can’t wait.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Critchley achieved a relative amount of success during his time at Blackpool, there is no reason why he cannot eventually guide QPR to new heights in the Championship.

The R’s are already able to call upon the services of a number of players who have demonstrated during their respective careers that they are capable of delivering the goods at this level.

By adding some extra quality to the current squad that he has at his disposal in the January transfer window, Critchley will fancy his chances of overseeing a push for a top-six finish.

Despite their recent dip in form, QPR are only three points adrift of the play-off places and will close this particular gap by defeating Preston at Deepdale on Saturday.