Neil Critchley reveals pre-match message he sent to QPR players before win against Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Critchley has admitted he told his players that they were going to Deepdale to win and not just to pick up a point, speaking to West London Sport after their clash against Preston North End.

Before yesterday’s clash in Lancashire, they had won just one point from a possible 18 in their last six league games and looked to be on the decline with Paul Hall being unable to guide them to a victory against Burnley.

With the Clarets securing a 3-0 victory at Loftus Road, it could have been easy for yesterday’s visitors to place 11 men behind the ball and try and win a much-needed clean sheet.

They managed to grab a winner though with Jimmy Dunne putting the away side in front just before the hour mark – and then went on to help his team secure what could be a crucial win for them in their quest to return to the promotion mix.

Despite keeping a clean sheet though, Critchley explicitly told his players before the game that they should be going out to win.

He said: “Preston are a team in form, we are out of form, but I said to the players ‘We are not going there to take a point, we are going there to win’.

“I didn’t want us to have everyone behind the ball and trying to hit them on the break, and I thought we did that.”

This latest result has put Critchley’s men back into sixth spot, a remarkable achievement considering their recent form with their bright start to the campaign paying dividends.

The Verdict:

They have the players at their disposal to play on the front foot at most times, not just in attack but also in defence with the likes of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne able to remain solid at the back when on top form.

Chris Willock can be an asset at the top of his game along with Lyndon Dykes – and they will be delighted to have Ilias Chair back shortly following his time at the World Cup with Morocco.

They have been without him for longer than many had expected, so QPR will be grateful to have him back at their disposal again, though they need to take a closer look at him before deciding whether to start him straight away.

He hasn’t had a break unlike many of his fellow first-teamers – and he could easily pick up an injury if he’s rushed back in – something that could be detrimental to Critchley in his quest to make a positive start to life at Loftus Road.

In terms of the whole team, they will surely have even more confidence to take games by the scruff of the neck and win three points following their victory at the weekend, although it won’t all be plain sailing for them.