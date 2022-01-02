Neil Critchley reacts to Nottingham Forest transfer interest in Blackpool player

Nottingham Forest have reportedly had a bid for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler rejected according to Sky Sports, via the Blackpool Gazette.

This led to Seasiders boss Neil Critchley refusing to speculate on the future of his winger after their 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Bowler played a starring role in the win as he won the penalty that was converted by Gary Madine to give the Lancashire side all three points.

Bowler started the game and when asked about the rumoured approach after the final whistle, Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette: “I’m not going to confirm anything or get involved in speculation, that would be wrong.

“Silly season has started today, hasn’t it? You’ve only got to look at how Josh played today to see it didn’t affect him because I thought he was terrific.” The winger has made 26 appearances this season, scoring twice and providing three assists. He’s been one of the standout performers for the Seasiders and has consistently shown his ability out wide in games this season. Bowler arrived on a free transfer from Everton in the summer and signed a one year deal, although there is an option to extend that deal by another year. The Verdict Bowler’s form and contract situation will inevitably attract interest from other parties. With the winger theoretically having 18 months left on his contract, Blackpool’s hand might be forced to sell if a sufficient bid comes in for him. However, with the winger impressing as much as he as at Bloomfield Road this season under Critchley, and with it being his first consistent run in a side, it would make sense for Bowler to stay at Blackpool at least until the end of the season. Forest though seem to have money so it will be interesting if the Reds come in with further bids in January.