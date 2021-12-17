Neil Critchley provides update over potential Blackpool transfer agreement

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has told the Blackpool Gazette that the situation over the club potentially signing Owen Dale permanently from Crewe Alexandra hasn’t changed.

The 23-year-old winger moved to Bloomfield Road on loan during the summer with a view to the deal being made permanent by the Seasiders next month.

Recent reports have suggested that the two clubs have been unable to agree on a fee for Dale, leading to some people suggesting that a deal could fall through between the two parties.

However Critchley has moved to clam fears that this is the case, as he stated the following on the situation:

“I’ve not heard anything different.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it, so as far as I know the situation with Owen is what it was when he came to us on deadline day.

“What we did then is still the same.”

Dale has made seven appearances for the Seasiders so far and already has one goal and one assist to his name since moving to Bloomfield Road.

His contract with Crewe is due to expire in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

Dale has been in and out of the team at Blackpool so far but it still appears that the 23-year-old will be getting his move to the North West permanently.

It seems that he has cut all ties with Crewe and is now destined to leave Gresty Road for good after running down most of his contract.

Signing a player on loan with a view to buying them in the future is an interesting way of conducting business in English football but the Seasiders have certainly seen it work out well for them.

The hope will be now that Dale can really kick on moving into the new year as the two clubs seek to seal an agreement.