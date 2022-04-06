Neil Critchley provides injury update on Blackpool pair after club’s defeat to Preston

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has revealed that Dujon Sterling has now returned to his parent-club Chelsea where his ankle injury will be assessed by the Premier League outfit.

Sterling sustained this particular issue during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

A notable absentee from Blackpool’s squad for their showdown with Preston North End last night, it remains to be seen whether the defender will feature again for the club during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Critchley has also confirmed that Kevin Stewart has picked up a quad injury which will force him to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Stewart made his 11th league appearance of the season in the club’s recent clash with Forest and was powerless to prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Preston last night.

Cameron Archer scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Lilywhites at Deepdale in the first-half of the game as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Following this game, Critchley shared an injury update on Sterling and Stewart.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette about this pair, Critchley said: “Kevin felt his quad unfortunately, so he will be missing and will be out.

“You miss his presence in the middle of the pitch and his athleticism, but I thought Ethan [Robson] came in and was fine – him and Kenny [Dougall].

“Kev will be out and Dujon as well, he had a scan and he’s got some ligament damage so it’s a bit worse than we thought it was going to be.

“He’s not our player so he’ll have to go back to Chelsea and get assessed and we’ll have to decide the course of action for the rest of the season.”

The Verdict

This particular update is a blow for Blackpool as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Stewart and Sterling in their upcoming fixtures.

However, with both players sidelined due to their respective issues, the Seasiders will need other members of their squad to step up to the mark against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Callum Connolly may be tasked with filling in at right-back in the absence of Sterling after featuring in this position against Preston.

Meanwhile, Kenny Dougall and Ethan Robson could play in the heart of midfield at Ewood Park whilst Matty Virtue will be pushing for a place in the side after making his first appearance of the season last night.