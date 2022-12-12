Neil Critchley outlines QPR ambitions as he lands top job

Neil Critchley has made it clear he wants QPR to be competing for promotion under his guidance as he was named as Michael Beale’s successor.

The former Blackpool boss emerged as a frontrunner for the R’s vacancy earlier this month and it was announced that he had taken over.

Critchley inherits a squad that are ninth in the table, although a 3-0 reverse to Burnley on Sunday condemned them to a fourth successive defeat. However, they are just three points away from the play-offs.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the 44-year-old told how he wants to have the team competing with the best in this league, as he thanked key figures for handing him the role.

“I am very excited and can’t wait to get started. It is a huge honour for me and I would like to thank the owners, Les Ferdinand and Lee Hoos for entrusting me to lead the club.

“There have been some good foundations laid here and now it is my job to work as hard as I can to build on that. We want to move the club forward and ensure we are competing at the top end of the Championship table.”

The verdict

It’s right that Critchley aims high as he is taking over a squad that does have a lot of talent, even if there are certain areas that need to be addressed in the New Year.

Plus, unlike many managers who inherit a club in a poor situation, Critchley is taking over an R’s outfit that are close to the top six.

Now, he will be focused on working with the players and getting his ideas across ahead of the first game against Preston on Saturday.

