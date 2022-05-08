Neil Critchley offers Josh Bowler update amid recent Blackpool absence

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has explained his decision to omit Josh Bowler from the Seasiders’ last three games of the season.

Bowler has been a mainstay for Blackpool this campaign, but failed to make even the bench for their last three Championship outings.

The Seasiders’ boss explained it was simply due to the amount of minutes he has played this season.

“Just fatigue really for Josh,” Critchley told LancsLive.

“He’s played so many minutes and so many games this season, he’s been running on empty so you can see from the players not here today the decisions we made and we still felt this team was going to be the right team to pick and unfortunately that’s my responsibility and today it wasn’t.”

Bowler’s absence comes amid speculation regarding his future at the club.

Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Seasiders last summer and thus his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

It has been reported, though, that the club hold an option to trigger a one-year extension on his contract, which it is said they are likely to exercise.

That would leave Blackpool with a decision to make – sell Bowler this summer or risk losing him for free in 2023.

Bowler scored seven goals and registered three assists for Blackpool in 42 Championship appearances this season.

The Verdict

With uncertainty over his future, there was bound to be question marks and speculation over Josh Bowler’s Blackpool absence in recent weeks.

Whether or not Critchley’s comments put this speculation to bed remains to be seen.

One thing seems clear though and that is that Bowler’s contract will be extended for a further year.

The question is – will he remain at Bloomfield Road next season, or will the club cash in this summer?