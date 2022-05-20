Neil Critchley makes somewhat surprising admission after Blackpool’s Championship return

Neil Critchley has revealed his highlight of the season as Blackpool manager.

The Tangerines have had some big results in an otherwise mixed campaign for the team.

While expectations weren’t high for Blackpool, a 16th place finish in the Championship still left some wondering if there was a missed opportunity to claim a top half spot.

Big results such as the 6-1 hammering of Birmingham City, or the 1-0 victory over rivals Preston North End showed the potential of Critchley’s side.

However, neither were his chosen options for the club’s best moment of the season.

Instead, the 43-year-old decided to reflect on the reaction his team were given by the supporters during the trip to the Hawthorns.

Despite conceding a late winner to fall to a 2-1 defeat, the away fans could still be heard singing for their team following the final whistle.

This was the moment that stood out among many contenders for the Blackpool boss.

“There have been quite a few highlights,” said Critchley, via The Gazette.

“But one thing that will always remain in my memory is when we lost away to West Brom, because that went beyond football.

“I think the supporters know here that win, lose or draw, and we have to be realistic and know we might lose a few games in this division, the supporters know the club is pushing forward and it’s in good hands with Simon Sadler’s hands.

“Even though we might lose the odd game here or there, there’s something a bit more important which is the club and the future of the club.

“The supporters definitely know we’re doing everything we can to make the club better on and off the pitch.”

Critchley also mentioned the victories over the likes of Fulham, the first goal of the season against Bristol City and the overall return of fans back to the stadiums.

Blackpool will be hoping to create more memories next season as they compete again in the second division of English football.

The Verdict

This was a touching moment from the fans, which will have only strengthened the bond between the team and supporters.

It is moments like these that also show how miserable it was to have no fans in the ground during the previous season.

Blackpool had some big results during the year and showed that, on their day, they can be competitive with any team in the division.

Critchley will be hoping his side can continue to climb the table even further over the next 12 months.