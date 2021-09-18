Neil Critchley makes observation about Blackpool shortcoming

It’s been a tough start for Blackpool in their return to the Championship as the Seasiders slumped to another defeat in midweek.

They currently sit 22nd with five points on the board so far and despite beating league leaders Fulham last weekend, they failed to carry that into their game against Huddersfield in midweek.

The Seasiders slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town and it was poor finishing that cost them.

Critchley’s side have scored just five goals this season, with only one of those being scored at home, but it hasn’t worried the manager just yet.

Critchley insists he isn’t concerned about Blackpool’s shyness in front of goal this season and expects them to start hitting the back of the net soon. He told The Gazette: “I don’t think there’s been a game where we haven’t looked like scoring goals.

“That would be a worry, so – as a coach – if we didn’t look like scoring then it would be a trend that would be worrying me, so we’d have to work on that in training to try and put it right.

“In every game we’ve played, we’ve looked like scoring. Even against Huddersfield, we created some good opportunities.” Four of Blackpool’s goals gave come away from home this season, but Critchley isn’t reading too much into that. “We don’t prepare any differently home or away, we just have a plan for every game,” he said. “We don’t try and change our way of playing depending if we’re playing home or away”. The Verdict It’s difficult for any club promoted from League One to make an impact early in the Championship season. You only have to look recently at Wycombe and Rotherham as two examples of that. Blackpool seem to be suffering from the same issues that most clubs coming from League One encounter. They squander good goalscoring chances and in the Championship, they come far less often in the second tier than they do in the third tier. But there are good foundations for Blackpool to build upon. As Critchley pointed out, consistently creating chances is a good habit to have, but those chances need to be taken otherwise the pressure will continue to mount on the Championship newcomers.

