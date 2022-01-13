Neil Critchley makes honest Blackpool transfer admission as Barnsley clash looms

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has admitted that whilst the club are still looking to secure the services of some fresh faces this month, he still has total belief in his current squad to deliver the goods at this level.

Whereas some of their Championship rivals have managed to make a number of signings during the current transfer window, the Seasiders have experienced a relatively quiet start to January in terms of incomings.

The only player that Blackpool have recruited this month is Jake Beesley who joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale.

Having scored 12 goals in 26 appearances for Dale this season, it will be intriguing to see how the forward will fare in a higher division.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, Blackpool are only seven points adrift of the play-off places and will be keen to close this particular gap when they face Barnsley this weekend.

The Seasiders may fancy their chances of sealing a positive result in this clash as the Tykes have failed to win any of their last eight league games.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Oakwell, Critchley has issued a transfer update.

Speaking to The Blackpool Gazette, the Seasiders boss said: “We are looking and working [on transfers] but I have confidence in the group of players I’m working with.

“I have total belief in the players and the characters in the dressing room.”

The Blackpool FC January transfer window quiz - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Blackpool sign Elliot Embleton on loan during the previous winter transfer window? Yes No

The Verdict

Whereas Critchley is already able to call upon the services of some classy operators, it could be argued that he may be able to help Blackpool reach new heights in the Championship by making some signings in the coming weeks.

The Seasiders still need to make a definitive call on whether to sign Owen Dale on a permanent deal as the winger has now returned to Crewe Alexandra following his loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon yesterday suggested that Blackpool were still looking into the possibility of making a move for Dale who featured on seven occasions for the club in the Championship.

If the Seasiders are unable to finalise an agreement with Crewe, Critchley may need to look at alternative options providing that he is indeed aiming to strengthen his options in this particular position.