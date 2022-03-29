Neil Critchley makes Blackpool squad revelation ahead of season run-in

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said players who are not getting game time have a big role to play for the Seasiders in the coming weeks.

Critchley’s side currently have nine games left in their Sky Bet Championship campaign, and the Blackpool boss says that all of his players have a role to play in the run-in – be it on the pitch or off it.

“I’m so impressed with the players. I spoke to them all as a group and quite rightly praised them,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“They’ve all contributed and they all will contribute between now and the end of the season. Even the ones that don’t play, because they bring so much to how we train on a daily basis and that’s so important.

“The players not in the team have to prepare the ones who are in the team to play properly.

“In a few weeks’ time, it might be a case that the one in the team is out of the team and the one who is out of the team is in the team.

Blackpool’s fine form of late – three wins in their last four – means the club are sitting 13th in the Sky Bet Championship.

That represents a very good first campaign back in the second-tier following their League One Play-offs victory last season.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Blackpool players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 117 club apps, centre-back, currently plays for Watford Chris Basham Nyron Nosworthy Craig Cathcart Danny Wilson

Discussing how his players have dealt with the step up this season, Critchley said they had adapted well and he sees no reason why they can’t finish the season strongly.

“The players just go about their business in such a quiet, efficient way and I’ve been so impressed with how they’ve adapted this season.” Critchley continued.

“We stayed strong until the end of the season last year when we had a really busy schedule and I said to the players I fully expect us to do that again this season.

“I don’t see any reason why we won’t, although we know it’s obviously more difficult in this league.

“We’re showing that at the moment, but as quickly as you’re on a winning run in this division you know it can change very quickly.

“We’ve just got to keep our feet on the ground and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Blackpool face play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest on Saturday 2nd April, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm.

The Verdict

Blackpool have had a really strong season this campaign having just come up from League One.

In recent weeks, Neil Critchley has repeated time and time again that he wants his side to finish the season and see where it takes them, so you know he is serious when he says everybody still has a role to play this season.

Until the final whistle on matchday 46, Critchley will demand his players are at it both on the training ground, and on the pitch on a Saturday.

Doing so will give the Seasiders a fantastic foundation to kick on from in the Championship next season.