Neil Critchley makes Blackpool promise as summer preparations start to intensify

Blackpool have had a fairly successful season in their first year back in the Championship, finishing 16th in the league.

However, Neil Critchley will now be looking to strengthen his side during this summer in the hope that they can push further up the table next season.

Despite the Blackpool boss emphasising the need for a break for everyone at the club, he has insisted he will not be taking his eye of the ball, as he told the end of season review show (via The Gazette): “You never completely switch off, you don’t. It’s very difficult to.

“Even when we go away for a little bit, the laptop will come with me and the phone will come with me because you have to be ready.

“There’s always that fear of missing out that drives you forward and you don’t want to miss out on a player or something you think could help with the club.

“You don’t switch off, I’ll be on my phone, I’ll be working. But it’s also important you do enjoy that family time.”

Critchley has spent time since the season ended speaking to players and reflecting on the season, as he said: “You get time to reflect and evaluate where you are on and off the pitch.

“We speak to staff and we’ve already done that as a group. I make sure I do that individually as well.

“To move forward, it’s really important to realise where you’ve been and how you got there, but there are always areas to improve.

“You’ve got to know what you’re trying to improve and how you’re going to do it, so giving yourself more thinking time is important.

“A big part of the summer is recruitment, so you’re talking to numerous people. That’s a real strength of ours with the staff we’ve got here and the support I get, the communication we have on a daily basis.

“Then it’s abut watching players and planning things for next season at the training ground, where there’s a little bit going on.

“You have some family time as well, which is important.”

The Verdict:

Although it’s important for Critchley and the Blackpool to take the rest over summer, it’s also important for them to be prepared to ensure they can get the business that they need to done this summer.

Taking your laptop and phone on a family holiday is all part and parcel of being a manager at a football club, and you can imagine the boss won’t be keen to miss out on any potential signings that come his way.

However, it seems as though he has handled the transfer window well so far and has a good plan in place to make sure he can get the most out of it as he can.