Neil Critchley makes Blackpool hope clear ahead of Preston North End derby clash

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is hoping that his side giving ‘everything’ will be enough to secure them three points against rivals Preston North End this evening. The Seasiders were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest at the weekend but could secure an historic league double if they can get past PNE on Tuesday evening. Critchley suggested his focus was on his players giving everything and that if they did that, and did the double as a consequence, he knew how happy it would make the Seasider’s supporters. “It means more to the supporters, of course,” he told The Gazette.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of the club and they will always be there through thick and thin and they have at this club. “We play for them, we represent them and that’s what we’ll be doing to the very best of our ability on Tuesday night.

“We give everything and I think the supporters know that and appreciate that, whether we win, lose or draw.

“Hopefully that’s good enough to get us three points and if that means we do the double, then we know what that will mean to our supporters.”

It’s not just Blackpool that come into the match having endured a frustrating result at the weekend.

Preston were down to 10-men and beaten 1-0 thanks to a late Derby County goal at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

It could be fair to suggest that form doesn’t matter too much going into a derby match, though, with Critchley admitting it wasn’t a ‘normal’ match at Deepdale this evening.

“It’s a different game, it’s not your normal game because of its significance, which we’re well aware of,” he said via The Gazette.

“There’s more importance to the game, we’re well aware of that, however, as the cliché goes, we have to play our game and not the occasion.

“It will be a big occasion, a big atmosphere, live on Sky, so it’s still a game we’re looking forward to immensely.

“In truth, nothing can prepare you for it. Just the whole day, the build-up, the game itself…until you experience that type of atmosphere and what it means to everyone, until you’ve been through it you don’t really appreciate it.” Blackpool and Preston are set to do battle live on Sky Sports Main Event this evening, with kick-off set for 7:45PM BST. The Verdict Neil Critchley is saying all the right things ahead of Blackpool’s derby match with Preston North End this evening – even admitting what he was saying was cliché. However, playing the game and not the occasion is exactly what Blackpool must do if they are to take three points this evening as the side who does that the best is likely to be the victors. The Seasiders were the better side when the two clubs last met in October, running out 2-0 winners, and if they could repeat the same at Deepdale, their fans would be ecstatic. With both sides season’s in danger of petering out, this derby clash has come at the perfect time to spice things up for both teams ahead of their respective Championship run in’s.