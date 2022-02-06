Neil Critchley issues emphatic verdict on Blackpool’s win over Bristol City

Neil Critchley has heaped praise on his Blackpool side after their 3-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

The former Liverpool Under-23’s manager was left delighted with his side’s overall display, as they put three past the Robins and dominated the match for large parts.

The Seasiders took control of the game with two goals in the space of three first-half minutes, with CJ Hamilton slotting them in front before Gary Madine quickly headed in a second from a corner.

Josh Bowler then fired home a third early in the second half to put the home side well on their way to three points, with Nakhi Wells’ late consolation not enough to change things for Bristol City.

It was the third successive home win which left Critchley purring over his side as he told club media: “I thought we were really good right from the start.

“We took the game to them and were in the ascendency. We had one or two opportunities to score before we did find the back of the net, but all three of our goals were fantastic.”

Critchley went onto talk about the goals and revealed work on the training ground is paying off: “You could see evidence of what we’ve discussed and worked on in training.

“I said in the meeting on Friday that it was about time that we scored from a set-piece, and Gary timed his run well for the second goal to get on the end of the corner kick.”

Blackpool made it four games unbeaten and move up to 13th after this win, and are next in action when they face Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This is an exciting side under Neil Critchley. Keeping hold of Josh Bowler was important and with Keshi Anderson still injured, it’s important for a player like CJ Hamilton to step up and he did.

When you have multiple players in form, playing well and contributing, it not only the highlights the quality of player you have at your disposal but the ability of your manager to get all of it gelling at the same time.

Critchley is doing that and Blackpool are reaping the rewards. For Bristol City however, the fact that they were unable to make much of an impact again, will be rather concerning.