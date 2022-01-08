Neil Critchley identifies January priority for Blackpool after recent transfer blow

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has admitted that they’ll need to prioritise strengthening in central midfield this January.

This comes after Ryan Wintle was recalled by Cardiff City from his loan spell at Bloomfield Road leaving Critchley’s side light in the centre of the park.

Matters haven’t been helped as injury problems have meant that Kenny Dougall has been the only available fit centre midfielder for Blackpool.

Speaking to The Gazette about the situation in midfield at Bloomfield Road, Critchley said: “You look at our squad and the players we have in that position, and you’d say it was an area we are slightly short in numbers.

“Now, with Ryan going back, it’s a position we would try to strengthen if we can during the window.”

Despite January being a difficult month to recruit, Critchley has remained confident that additions can be made to his squad, as he added: “There’s plenty going on in the background, I can assure you.

“Sometimes you think you are close and sometimes you think you are far away, then suddenly it can change very quickly with one phone call.

“You have to be level in your outlook and emotions, and not get too attached to one player because that can change very quickly. We try not to put all our eggs in one basket because that can be very dangerous.” Following their promotion from League One last season, Blackpool currently sit 12th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places, and 14 clear of the relegation zone. The Verdict The need for reinforcements for Blackpool should be a priority and it seems they are under no pressure to sell which is a huge positive. Blackpool have laid some solid foundations this season and their recruitment in the summer has been brilliant. As Critchley alluded to as well, remaining calm in the January transfer window is so important so you avoid bringing in players who may not fit into your squad. It’s been a good season so far for the Lancashire side and building on it without risking the future of the club will be essential this month. Losing Wintle was a big setback, with the midfielder having been hugely impressive for the club during the first half of this season. As a result, it is probably no surprise to see Critchley suggesting that midfield recruitment will be something of a priority at Bloomfield Road over the course of the next few weeks.