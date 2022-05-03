Neil Critchley hoping Blackpool FC player’s future can be resolved shortly

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said he is hopeful Richard Keogh’s future at the club can resolved in the coming days and weeks.

Keogh’s contract at Bloomfield Road is set to expire in the summer, but Critchley sounds keen for that stay to be extended.

“Yeah, hopefully yeah.” Critchley replied, when asked if Keogh’s future could be sorted soon.

“I thought he was a top performer today, it was foot perfect throughout the game, he reads the game well and starts our attacks well so Keysy (Keogh) knows my thoughts.”

“He’s a fantastic person, fantastic professional and we love having him here.”

Richard Keogh joined Blackpool last summer on an initial one year deal and has proved to be a success this season as Blackpool secured safety comfortably on their return to England’s second tier.

The defender, who has been capped 26 times by the Republic of Ireland, has made 30 appearances for the Seasiders this campaign.

The Verdict

Although he picked up an injury that ruled him out through most of February and March, it isn’t a surprise that Blackpool and Neil Critchley are looking to keep Richard Keogh at Bloomfield Road.

Offering plenty of experience at the back, he has been a mainstay in Blackpool’s side when fit, and keeping him next season must be a priority for the Seasiders.

Given how well they have performed this season, Blackpool will be hoping to consolidate and possibly even kick on next season and Keogh can be a part of that.

It seems a no brainer to get his future resolved as quickly as possible.