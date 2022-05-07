Neil Critchley hints at Blackpool’s summer plans ahead of retained list announcement

Neil Critchley has hinted at Blackpool’s summer plans going into the transfer window.

The club is expected to confirm the list of retained players following the conclusion of the Championship season next week.

There are several players still with expiring contracts going into the final month of their respective deals with the Seasiders.

Stuart Moore, Ethan Robson, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler and Grant Ward are all out of contract this June.

However, of those players, only Ward does not have an option for an additional 12-months on their current contracts.

Blackpool has until May 21 to officially confirm the players on their retained list for next season.

Critchley has discussed the club’s plans and has confirmed that the news will be announced next week.

The 43-year old also revealed that there will be no huge influx of players arriving at the club this summer, with the Blackpool boss expecting a quieter transfer period compared to 12 months ago.

“We’ve had discussions, we’ve been speaking about that,” said Critchley, via The Gazette.

“But sometimes timings are important when you’re speaking to players.

“We’re pretty much there on what we think we need to do and how we’re going to go about it and who we need to speak to.

“I’m sure in the next few days after the Peterborough game that news will come out.

“I think it was 13 or 14 players that came in last summer and I don’t think it will be that number again.

“But I’m always very wary of giving definitive answers because you just don’t know sometimes.”

Quiz: Which club did Blackpool FC sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Who did Blackpool sign Tony Butler from (first spell) in the 1990's? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Stoke City Port Vale

Blackpool have been unable to compete for a play-off place this season, with the Tangerines 16th in the Championship before the final game of the campaign.

The Verdict

The club will be glad that they have options for an additional 12 months in the contracts of most of those whose deals are set to expire in June.

That has given the hierarchy a greater flexibility with their transfer plans.

A quieter summer in the transfer window should be a good sign for the club, as a settled squad should help Critchley really focus on where he wants to improve the team.

Blackpool will be hoping for a top half of the table finish next season to continue progressing under the former Liverpool coach.