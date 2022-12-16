Neil Critchley has his say on QPR man as they wait for Manchester United transfer decision

New QPR boss Neil Critchley has confirmed he wants to keep Ethan Laird at the club as Manchester United consider recalling the right-back.

The 21-year-old joined the R’s in the summer and has impressed, making 18 appearances so far this season. However, as with most loan deals they do, United have the opportunity to recall Laird in the New Year.

It remains to be seen whether they will, or if Michael Beale’s departure will influence their thinking, but Critchley made it clear from his perspective that he wants the defender to be a key part of his plans moving forward.

“In any 12-month loan there is a natural break around mid-season and that applies to all players. But Ethan has having a fantastic season here and playing every single week and I am sure Manchester United will be happy with Ethan and the way he’s been playing and his development,” he told West London Sport.

“My aim is to carry that on. I see myself as someone who can coach players to improve in the team they are playing in. Ethan is someone I have been aware for many years coming through at United and I tried to sign him previously at Blackpool, which didn’t happen, so I am pleased that he is here and hopefully that is for the rest of the season.”

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

These comments are no surprise from Critchley as everyone recognises that Laird is a very good player at this level and he has been important for the R’s this season.

So, if he was to go back it would be a blow and you would expect the Londoners to be in the market for a right-back if that was the case.

But, this is a decision that’s out of their hands and all QPR can do is be prepared for the worst but United will surely be happy by the fact Laird is getting game time and developing as a player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.