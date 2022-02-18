Neil Critchley gives update on Marvin Ekpiteta at Blackpool ahead of Cardiff City clash

Blackpool are hoping for the swift return of captain Marvin Ekpiteta.

Ekpiteta was forced off during the side’s defeat to Bournemouth following a hamstring injury last weekend.

This was a major blow to Neil Critchley’s side as they had just lost fellow centre-back Richard Keogh to injury in the previous few days.

But speaking ahead of the Tangerines’ clash with Cardiff City this weekend, Critchley was hopeful that the skipper could make a quick recovery.

“We had some positive news regarding Marvin, which made a nice change,” said Critchley, via the Blackpool Gazette.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, although we haven’t ruled him out. But he hasn’t been on the training pitch.

“It was more of a neural problem rather than a tear or a pull, so that’s been a welcome bit of news we received this week.”

It remains to be seen whether Ekpiteta will be available for this weekend’s clash, but the positive news is that he won’t be out of the side for as long as first feared.

Critchley was also happy to confirm that the side have no other fresh injury concerns going into this weekend.

Blackpool face Cardiff with the sides 15th and 19th in the Championship table respectively.

A win could see Critchley’s men rise to as high as 12th, if other results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

It came as a big blow to the side as Ekpiteta is one of Blackpool’s stand out players.

But they should avoid rushing him back into the action, even if he is a significant loss to the side in the short-term.

Blackpool need to ensure that he doesn’t come back too soon as he could aggravate his injury and that could leave him out of the team for even longer.

His absence this weekend would be a big hit to the side’s chances of winning.