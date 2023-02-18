Neil Critchley gives hopeful update on Lyndon Dykes’ future QPR return

Neil Critchley has said that he would not rule out Lyndon Dykes from returning this season for QPR as the striker continues to recover from pneumonia.

The forward has been missing since mid-January with the condition and it sounds as though it has hit him pretty hard, with suggestions that he would not be back before the end of the season as he needs several weeks to get back up to speed with both his fitness and his strength.

A horrible thing for him to have to experience and also a far from positive thing for QPR given the current struggles they are having in the league.

Getting Dykes back before the end of the season would be a natural boost, then, but it remains to be seen if that is going to happen for sure, with Rangers obviously eager not to rush him back before he is ready.

Quoted via West London Sport, though, Critchley did say that there is a chance that Dykes could yet play before the season is concluded, and it just remains to be seen how his recovery goes in the next few weeks:

“With Dykesy’s attitude, I wouldn’t rule it out. He’s desperate to come back as quickly as possible.

“But he’s been in hospital for a considerable period of time, been on medication and his health is more important.

“So we need to do what’s right by him, but he’s the sort of person that would run through a brick wall for you and he’s desperate to get back as quickly as possible and help the team.”

The Verdict

Ultimately, the club will do the right thing by the player and if the medical and fitness staff do not think he is ready to play this season then they will rule accordingly.

Dykes is obviously the sort of player that wants to get back to playing as soon as he can, though, and that may well help in terms of a recovery date coming forward, if only slightly.

QPR certainly need him, with them hobbling along in the Championship at the moment.

