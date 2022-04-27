Neil Critchley gives his verdict on Blackpool’s performance after 2-0 win at Barnsley

Blackpool travelled to Barnsley last night and were able to come away with a 2-0 win after a goal in each half.

Owen Dale scored the first goal for the Seasiders in the 39th minute whilst Oliver Casey was able to score his first goal for the club getting on the end of a free kick in the 66th minute.

The win has seen them rise above Preston and they now sit 15th in the league.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt his side put in a good display and reflected on the game positively as he told the club’s Official Media: “It was a professional job and one we are very pleased with.

“You never know quite what to expect from a team that’s been relegated and a new manager coming in and taking over. They’ve changed there system and some of their personnel, so it was quite difficult to prepare for, but it was about our attitude and how we approached the game. I thought we played with real purpose and pressed from the front.

“It was so pleasing for both Owen and Oli to get the goals. They’re a massive reason why we’ve got a good group here and why we’ve had a half-decent season. They contribute massively on a daily basis to our training and to our environment. Of course, they’re disappointed to not be playing week after week as they’re professional footballers who are desperate to prove themselves at this level, but they had an opportunity tonight and I thought both of them played really well as well as found the back of the net.

“To keep a clean sheet and to win the game is a good feeling and keeps us moving forward.”

The Verdict:

Although Blackpool were the favourites going into this game as last night became Barnsley’s 27th loss of the season, it was still a strong result for Critchley’s side.

The manager will also have been pleased to have both Dale and Casey on the scoresheet too allowing other players the opportunity to have an impact and take their chances.

Blackpool have two welcoming final games in Peterborough and Derby, both of which are already relegated too so Blackpool will be hoping they can finish the season with some momentum and then look to go positively into next year.