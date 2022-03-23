Neil Critchley gives his verdict on Blackpool team tweak he made recently

Despite currently sitting 13th in the league, Blackpool are having a successful season in the Championship and sit only nine points away from the play-offs.

They’re in good form and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Although they often favour a 4-4-2 formation, in their two recent games Blackpool have switched it up to three at the back to better deal with their opponents Swansea City and Sheffield United which saw them come away with four points from the two games.

Although some feel as though teams should stick to their own strengths, manager Neil Critchley believes his side’s versatility is a positive thing as he told The Blackpool Gazette: “It’s not the first time we’ve done that.

“It helps having a different string to your bow so to speak so your players can adapt and play different formations.

“We only do it if we think it’s the right thing for the game and will hopefully give us an advantage.

“A lot of thought and time goes into preparing the team and why we’re picking a certain formation, why we’re picking certain players in this position etc.”

Critchley feels that in football, it is the results that are important and there’s multiple factors that gain his team three points as he said: “You’re in job of results, but when you win it’s not all about the formation and when you lose it’s not all about the formation.

“Sometimes you might lose yet you might have got it right, other times you might win and got it wrong.

“Over the course of 90 minutes where there’s 22 people on the pitch and millions and millions of decisions to be made, lots can happen which have nothing to do with formation.

“I can assure you when we win it’s not all right and when we lost it’s not all wrong.”

The Verdict:

Although Blackpool want to have their own style of play that they can master, Critchley is right that having versatility in their game can help them overcome their opponents in the right game.

If they were too stuck to one way of playing, it would make Blackpool easy to read from an opposition point of view so the ability to adapt gives them the ability to keep their opponents guessing more.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that the Blackpool boss considers his tactics greatly and only changes the way they set up if he feels it’s right for his team in the specific game.

Therefore, Critchley is giving his side more options to be versatile and unpredictable in an attempt to help them overcome their opponents in games.