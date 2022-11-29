“Neil Critchley feels like a standout option” – Who should QPR look to appoint as Michael Beale’s replacement after Rangers switch confirmed? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Michael Beale now confirmed as Rangers manager, Queens Park Rangers must now seek his replacement.

It is no doubt a situation the club did not expect to find themselves in so soon after Beale re-affirmed his commitment to the club recently by turning down Wolves.

Some names have already been linked with the vacancy.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, for example, as well as current Coventry City boss Mark Robins, as exclusively revealed by FLW.

There will no doubt be other candidates under consideration, too, and with that in mind, we asked our FLW writers to come up with the best realistic appointment the club could make below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If I were QPR, I’d be looking to go all out for Mark Robins, but, I really cannot see the Sky Blues boss departing the CBS Arena at present.

Coventry are in a really good position in the league and he will surely want to see the season out with the Sky Blues.

As such, I do think former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is the best available option out there.

He did incredibly well at Bloomfield Road not only getting the club to the Championship, but keeping them up with ease last season. Indeed, by the end of the campaign, they were looking up and not down.

I always felt Critchley was too good for a number two role so was disappointed to see him join Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard’s assistant, but, the fact that Villa, and more recently Bournemouth, are keen to add him to their backroom staff perhaps tells us just how highly rated the 44-year-old is.

Toby Wilding

Neil Critchley feels like a standout option for QPR to me right now.

Having impressed with Blackpool in the Championship last year, prior to his departure from his coaching role with Villa, the chance to return to a second-tier club with aims of competing for a play-off place should be appealing to the 44-year-old.

Given how well he did with the Seasiders, and the reputation he appears to have built on the back of that, you imagine he would be a popular appointment to lift the mood at Loftus Road after the frustration of recent events.

His pedigree for getting the best out of young players should also make him a decent match for what is a relatively inexperienced QPR squad, meaning this feels like a link-up that would work well for all involved.

Billy Mulley

From an immediate scan of how QPR should approach appointing Mick Beale’s assessor, it is hard to argue that Neil Critchley is a standout candidate.

With the R’s in need of continuity, as opposed to ripping up the playbook, the former Blackpool man seems like an ideal option for the R’s to consider.

I also think Mark Robins would be excellent for the London club but I cannot see that being a possibility with Coventry thriving under his stewardship in recent months.

Steven Schumacher would also be a fantastic appointment, and whilst the R’s perhaps have more pulling power than most in the Championship, I still cannot see him parting company with Plymouth Argyle just yet.

Chris Wilder is an interesting one because he has proven to be an excellent manager at second-tier level but this season’s performance at Middlesbrough would make his appointment a risk.