Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has played down the reports of a return to Bloomfield Road for Gary Madine.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed two separate spells with the Seasiders. His first was a loan spell from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 before rejoining the club in 2020.

Over his two spells on the Lancashire coast, Madine bagged 26 goals in 166 games before being released in the summer.

Gary Madine Blackpool Stats. as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 166 26 8

According to Journalist, Alan Nixon on his X account, the former Bolton Wanderers man was linked with a return to the seaside.

However, today, Critchley denied those rumours and stated that Madine is just recovering from his ACL injury which he sustained in February last season.

What did Neil Critchley say about Gary Madine?

Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette: "Gary is still here at the club, he’s doing his rehabilitation with us, so I see him on a regular basis.

"I have a good relationship with him, but I can assure you, at this moment of time his focus is on getting himself fit and we want to help him to do that. There’s been no discussions about deals or contracts.

"He’s been out since February, and you’re always looking around 12 months for that type of injury, so he’s got quite a period of time to go yet before he’s back out on the grass.

"It’s not something we’ve discussed internally. It’s not been mentioned to me, and I’ve not spoken to anyone else at the football club about it.

"Gary is here doing his rehab and we want to help to get him fit - that’s it.”

What is next for Gary Madine?

It doesn't look like Madine plans on retiring anytime soon.

Once has recovered from his ACL which should be in February 2024, he will start looking for a new club.

Madine could be an asset to any club with his goal-scoring record in the Championship and League One being very impressive.

In 222 games in the Championship, Madine has bagged 37 goals and 21 assists. Whereas in League One he has made 209 appearances and bagged 56 goals and 20 assists.

With this record, the centre-forward could lend a hand to any club with a striker problem on a short-term deal and maybe a longer-term deal if he performs well.

He will bring physicality, height, and a good eye for goal to any side struggling for goals.

However, his major flaw is his age, which may not tempt many clubs in League One and may see him fall down the pyramid.

Where are Blackpool in League One?

His old club, Blackpool, are searching for an immediate return to the Championship, following relegation from the second tier last season.

However, they have hit a sticky patch and have lost two won two, and drawn one of their last five games. Their last league game was a defeat to newly promoted Northampton Town.

Despite this, the Tangerines do still sit three points off the playoffs behind Derby County who occupy sixth, and Barnsley who sit seventh.

Blackpool next face Barnsley in the EFL trophy before a return to league action against Carlisle on Saturday.