Neil Critchley delivers strong message as he addresses concerning QPR form

Neil Critchley is adamant that QPR will pick up under his guidance as he pointed to an improved display in the 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The former Blackpool chief has had a torrid time since he was named as Michael Beale’s successor, winning just once in his 12 fixtures.

Therefore, the pressure has been building and things didn’t get any easier for QPR as they made the long trip up north to take on a Boro side that are flying.

And, whilst Critchley’s side put up a fight, it went with the form book as Boro picked up the points. Yet, speaking to West London Sport, the R’s boss gave a defiant message as he vowed to keep going.

“I do. When I see the players play like they did today, in that type of atmosphere, I’ve got full belief that we can. We just need a bit of luck and things to go for us. It’s just not quite happening.

“All I can do is concentrate on trying to help the players improve. They need to feel my support. I saw a group that was together today. They’re still playing, in my opinion.”

The verdict

This is the sort of message you would expect from Critchley and in fairness there were some positives to take from the display.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that Boro were comfortably the better team and they warranted the three points, with QPR’s form a major worry.

Critchley will know that this run can’t continue if he wants to stay in a job and attention will quickly turn to Blackburn next week which could be a high pressure game for the boss.

