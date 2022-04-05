Neil Critchley delivers Preston North End verdict ahead of Blackpool clash

Neil Critchley has given Ryan Lowe high praise for his work at Preston North End.

Critchley’s Blackpool side face Preston this week, and the 43-year old has taken the opportunity to reflect on Lowe’s time with the Lilywhites so far.

Lowe only took over Preston in December, with the side 18th in the table at the time.

Preston are now well clear of any relegation scrap and are 15th in the Championship, one point below the Tangerines going into this midweek clash.

Critchley believes Lowe and first-team coach Mike Marsh are both smart football people who have proven themselves to be very capable coaches.

“Lowey and Mike Marsh are two really good football people, two good coaches,” said Critchley, via Blackpool Gazette.

“Lowey did a fantastic job at Plymouth and he’s used to the system they’ve been playing and they’re well-drilled at doing it.

“They know how to play with the ball, they want to keep the ball, they want to play football and that’s Lowey, he’s an attack-minded coach who wants to have the ball and score goals. I’m sure this game will be no different.

“They have good, experienced Championship players and good quality all around the pitch and we know we will have to be 100 per cent there mentally and physically to take on a really good team.”

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Blackpool FC?

1 of 12 Does Paddy McGuinness support Blackpool? Yes No

Blackpool will be looking to bounce back following their 4-1 hammering to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That defeat set back any chance Blackpool had of chasing a play-off place, with the gap to the top six now 10 points with only seven games left this season.

Blackpool can move as high as 12th place if they earn the three points against Preston if results elsewhere go in their favour, but Lowe’s side can do that same if they take victory.

The two meet this evening at Deepdale.

The Verdict

Lowe has certainly done a solid job with Preston since arriving at the club.

The team now has a path forward and has built momentum for next season.

Lowe has also prevented the side from sliding down the table and getting stuck in a relegation battle.

While a 14th place finish in the Championship doesn’t make for the most exciting of campaigns, Lowe has helped steady the ship at the club and has shown great signs of progress in just a few months at the helm.