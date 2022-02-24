Neil Critchley defends key Blackpool tweak he made in QPR defeat

Neil Critchley has defended his change in formation in the aftermath of Blackpool’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Critchley’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat following an 89th minute winner from Luke Amos.

This was despite QPR going down to 10-men after only 40 minutes, when Dion Sanderson was sent off.

The scoreline was 1-0 to the home side at that point, but Josh Bowler levelled things for the Tangerines in the 82nd minute.

Critchley has defended his switch to a 5-4-1 formation, moving away from their usual 4-4-2, claiming it had the desired effect.

“I thought we were good in the first-half, the system and the shape…I felt we were really comfortable,” said Critchley, via The Gazette.

“I don’t remember them making a chance, I don’t remember our goalkeeper having anything to do.

“For a team like QPR, who are a good football team, score goals and create chances, we kept them away from the goal and I don’t think they really got in the penalty area.

“We didn’t do enough with our moments when we had a chance to break, but there wasn’t anything in the game other than their goal.

“To concede from a set-piece in the way we did during an uneventful first-half was not good enough really.

“The sending off changed the game though and in the second-half we did enough to equalise and draw the game, so to lose…it shouldn’t happen.”

Critchley eventually reverted to the 4-4-2 following Sanderson’s dismissal, but his side were unable to complete a comeback victory with their man advantage.

The defeat leaves Blackpool 15th in the Championship table, cut adrift from the play-off race.

The gap to sixth place Sheffield United is now 11 points, with 13 games remaining.

Up next for Blackpool is the visit of Reading to Bloomfield Road on February 26.

The Verdict

A change in formation is always a risky strategy and Blackpool found themselves 1-0 down using the 5-4-1.

Blackpool perhaps showed too much respect to their opponents, especially given QPR’s current poor run of form.

That they couldn’t make much use of their man advantage once they did switch back to the 4-4-2 is also concerning.

To let the game slip away in the closing minutes to a side down to 10-men is extremely poor game management and very disappointing.