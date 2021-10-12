Neil Critchley confirms frustrating Blackpool news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

It’s bad news for Blackpool fans as first-team goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has suffered a quadricep tear, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The 31-year old has become the number one shot-stopper for the Seasiders and was pivotal as they finished third in League One and finally sealed promotion back to the Championship. Playing in 43 games, he conceded just 34 and was one of their most important players in that campaign.

He’s since continued his form in the second tier and has played in 11 fixtures so far. However, he looks set for a stint on the sidelines now, with the goalkeeper suffering a tear to his quadriceps in his side’s game against Blackburn.

Quiz: Have Blackpool FC ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Blackpool won the FA Cup? Yes No

It means that not only will he miss the game this weekend against Nottingham Forest but he could also miss the crucial derby clash against rivals Preston North End.

If that is the case, then it would be a huge blow for the Seasiders. Maxwell has become one of their most solid and dependable faces in the squad and him missing action could hurt the club’s chances of picking up some good results over the next couple of weeks.

Speaking to the official website about the injury, Neil Critchley said: “Maxi obviously had to come off in the Blackburn game after feeling his quad.

“He was in a bit of pain after the game and even though it settled down a bit, his scan has highlighted a muscle problem. It’s a quad tear that is going to keep him out for a good few weeks.”

The goalkeeper then may have to sit out for a while – and it means that Stuart Moore may have to step in while Maxwell sits out.

The Verdict

It’s not great news for Blackpool, as Chris Maxwell has become an ever present in the team and is one of their most reliable players.

His performances in goal have been one of the main reasons the Seasiders sealed promotion up to the second tier in the first place and having continued to be superb in-between the sticks, it’s a blow that he will now have to miss some of his side’s games.

When you consider the upcoming games they have as well – including that derby tie against Preston – he’ll be a huge miss for the team.

However, Stuart Moore will be raring to step in and prove that he has what it takes to potentially take the jersey off Maxwell full-time.