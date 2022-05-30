Neil Critchley offers honest verdict on Blackpool’s Championship return

Neil Critchley has said Blackpool can be quite pleased with their return to the Championship this campaign.

The Seasiders won promotion via the play-offs from League One in 2020/21 and earned themselves a respectable 16th place finish upon their return to the second-tier.

Now, speaking following the conclusion of the season, the Seasiders’ boss has offered a positive verdict on their season.

“It’s been great, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Critchley told Blackpool’s end-of-season review show, via the Blackpool Gazette.

“It seems to have gone by so quickly, it doesn’t seem five seconds ago since we were starting at Bristol City in the first game of the season.

“It’s gone by in such a flash, but I’ve really enjoyed it and I think we can be quite pleased with our first season back in the Championship.

“We’ve made great strides, we’ve improved as a group but, as ever, we want more and as soon as we have a little rest and recharge, we will be ready to go again for another testing challenge next season.”

Blackpool now look ahead to next campaign, with the 2022/23 Championship fixtures set to be revealed next month.

With transfer speculation rumbling on regarding several players, it looks to be a busy summer ahead for the club.

The Verdict

Blackpool certainly had a good campaign following their play-off victory in League One last summer.

The Seasiders finished more than comfortably in 16th place in the second tier, and that position could have quite easily been higher had they finished the season slightly stronger.

Having a strong season does come with some negatives, though, one of which being transfer interest in your side’s talented players and unfortunately for Blackpool, they are no exception to this rule.

Josh Bowler in particular has been heavily linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road this summer, and it will certainly be interesting to watch transfer developments closely regarding his future as the window approaches.

No doubt it is a busy and important summer ahead for Blackpool Football Club.