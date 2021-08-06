Neil and Embleton start: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Wigan

Sunderland will welcome supporters back to the Stadium Of Light as they prepare to kickoff the new season.

Wigan Athletic will be the visitors in a match which will surely be seen as a promotion six-pointer in the context of the League One campaign.

The Wearsiders fell short in their push to go last term but will be determined to put things right this time around, starting on Saturday against the Latics.

There has been a significant turnaround in Lee Johnson’s side since the end of last season, but who could start against Wigan? We take a look…

A lack of summer signings mean that options are certainly limited for Lee Johnson this weekend.

Lee Burge is expected to get the nod between the sticks, however Anthony Patterson will certainly be challenging.

Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan are likely to start in the heart of defence, however with a lack of options available at full-back it means that Johnson may need to get creative.

Luke O’Nien is likely to be used in central midfielder for much of this season but I’d expect him to start at right-back against Wigan, while Dan Neil is being tipped to get the nod at left-back.

New Sunderland captain Corry Evans will start in central midfield, while Elliot Embleton is likely to be given an opportunity from the start following an impressive loan spell with Blackpool last term.

New signing Alex Pritchard will start the game if he’s deemed to be match fit, while last season’s stars Lynden Gooch and Aiden McGeady will almost certainly start on the flanks.

In attack Sunderland will be looking for someone to replace Charlie Wyke and it seems that Ross Stewart will be the man who gets the nod.

Will Grigg will also be challenging but it’d be a big surprise to see him starting the first game of the season given that he’s been widely tipped as someone who could move on at some point this summer.