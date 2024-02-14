Highlights Trabzonspor president negotiates with Southampton for permanent deal for Paul Onuachu, who joined on loan from Saints.

Trabzonspor hopeful of securing deal for Onuachu, with a reported offer of €12 million (£10.2 million), but are aiming for a lower fee.

Onuachu unlikely to return to Southampton as he has no interest in playing in the Championship, and the club plans to upgrade attacking options if they gain promotion.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has started negotiations with Southampton over a permanent deal for Paul Onuachu.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, the Super Lig side is keen to convert the forward’s loan move into a permanent deal.

Onuachu signed for the club in the summer transfer window following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

The 29-year-old joined the club during the January transfer window last year in a deal worth a reported £18.6 million.

However, he made just 11 appearances for Southampton before making the switch to Trabzonspor on a temporary basis.

Paul Onuachu transfer latest

Trabzonspor are hopeful of securing a deal with Southampton for Onuachu, who has scored nine goals from 15 league appearances this term.

It is believed that the Saints would accept an offer worth €12 million (£10.2 million), although Dogan is hoping to get the fee below the €10 million (£8.5 million) mark.

Negotiations are already underway between the two clubs, with the Turkish outfit keen to secure a deal ahead of the summer window.

It is understood that Onuachu has no interest in competing in the Championship, meaning a return to St. Mary’s would only be possible if the club gains promotion to the Premier League.

However, Southampton are planning to upgrade their current attacking options if they earn a place in the top flight, meaning Onuachu is likely not part of Russell Martin’s long-term plans for the first team squad.

This could open the door for an agreement for the Nigerian, but it remains to be seen what kind of figure Southampton could be willing to compromise on.

A deal worth £10.2 million would already be a loss on a player signed just 12 months ago, so the south coast club may not be willing to go much lower in their asking price.

Southampton league position

Southampton slipped to third in the race for automatic promotion on Tuesday evening.

A 3-1 loss to Bristol City allowed Leeds United the chance to move into second place, which they took with a 4-0 away hammering of Swansea City.

This ended a run of 25 games unbeaten, which stretched all the way back to last September.

Martin’s side still have a game in hand on the Whites, who are two points ahead in the final automatic promotion place.

Up next for Southampton is an away trip to fifth place West Brom on 16 February.

Onuachu’s time at Southampton looks over

Onuachu wasn’t able to make an impact on Southampton’s season last year, as the team suffered relegation with a 20th place finish in the Premier League.

This transfer looks like a real blunder, so if they can recoup any amount from a sale then this should be taken as a minor victory.

Onuachu has done well in Turkey, and it is no surprise that Trabzonspor are keen to keep him.

If the Saints can get £10 million for him then that seems like a reasonable fee for someone that has no place in Martin’s first team plans.