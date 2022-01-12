Neeskens Kebano sends message to Fulham fans after 7-0 battering of Reading

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano has taken to Twitter to share a message after scoring for the club in their latest Championship clash.

The Cottagers produced a superb performance against Reading last night as they secured a 7-0 victory over their second-tier opponents at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring for Fulham in the 13th minute as he latched onto a misplaced pass from Josh Laurent before slotting past goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then doubled his side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Following the break, Wilson and Kenny Tete netted for the Cottagers.

Kebano then added a fifth for his side in the 70th minute.

Tosin Adarabioyo made it 6-0 before Mitrovic scored his 24th goal of the season in the closing stages of the game.

As a result of this triumph, Fulham moved up to second in the Championship standings and are now only one point behind current leaders AFC Bournemouth.

Making reference to his side’s latest display on Twitter, Kebano has admitted that it was a great win for the club.

The winger posted: “Great win tonight [Tuesday] to start well this year.

“Well done guys, we know what we want.

“Have sweet dreams!”

Great win tonight to start well this year🔥🔥🔥! Well done guys, we know what we want☝🏾. Have sweet dreams! ⚪⚫ #COYW #FFC

The Verdict

The nature of this victory is likely to send shockwaves through the Championship as Fulham showed no mercy for Reading last night.

As well as scoring in this particular fixture, Kebano managed to provide two key passes for his team-mates at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.83.

When you consider that the winger has now provided 10 direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season, he will be brimming with confidence heading into Fulham’s clash with Bristol City this weekend.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this particular tally at Craven Cottage as Nigel Pearson’s side have only managed to keep three clean-sheets at this level during the current campaign.