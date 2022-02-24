Neeskens Kebano sends message to Aleksandar Mitrovic after record-breaking moment at Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic broke Ivan Toney’s Championship record of 31 league goals in a season, with a brace in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

The Cottagers currently boast one of the most high profile attacking contingents the second tier has seen in recent years, and that has played a significant role in Mitrovic’s continued success.

Neeskens Kebano has been a key player in their promotion push despite being out of favour last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in the second half of the campaign, but has made up for lost time and cemented a first team place under Marco Silva this time around.

Kebano took to Twitter to congratulate Mitrovic and reflect on yet another victory for the Cottagers

He wrote: “A very good game last night and a deserved victory.

“Congrats Aleksandar for your fabulous goalscoring record!”

Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid along with Kebano will be hoping that their performances this season are repaid with regular game time in the Premier League next season.

Marco Silva has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in the top-flight, and will be hoping that Fulham will finally prove to be the right fit for him to succeed in England.

The Verdict

Fulham have opened up an 11 point cushion on third placed Queens Park Rangers and will already be thinking about picking up the league title.

The Cottagers have spent big in summer transfer windows previously and not been successful, so there is a chance that even at board level an agreement is met for the current crop of attacking talent to be given a run in the top-flight.

Even Mitrovic himself was not first choice for the majority of last season, making a mockery of Scott Parker’s team selections and having been through his peaks and troughs in the Premier League over the years, the Serbian will be looking to prove a point with his performances next season.