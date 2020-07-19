Neeskens Kebano sends inspired message to Fulham fans after Wednesday win

Neeskens Kebano scored twice in Fulham’s 5-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday.

The Congolese international has been a bit part player at Fulham this season. Competing with the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert and even Aboubakar Kamara, it’s thrust Kebano right down the pecking order.

But he’s been given the odd chance by Fulham boss Scott Parker, who gave the 28-year-old a rare start at Craven Cottage yesterday.

It paid off as well – Kebano opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, before netting his second midway through the second-half. After the win, he took to Twitter to share this message:

What a spectaculary match as we like!🤪I'm very happy to have scored⚽⚽, always fight, never give up. Thank you very much to the fans for the #FULFORCE 💪🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/I0KM0UkYRo — Neeskens Kebano (@Neeskens_Kebano) July 18, 2020

Fulham have a lot of players like Kebano. They have a lot of players in the ‘second team’ and the reserves who can quite easily make the step up into the first-team, and Kebano was a prime example of the depth that Fulham have.

Another example of that kind of player is Stefan Johansen – he started yesterday first the first time since the restart, and impressed alongside Harry Arter in midfield, who’s also had spells out of the side this season.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

Kebano has long been a favourite of Fulham fans. The sprightly winger always gives his all when called upon, and has played his back-up role well this season.

It’s great for him to grab a couple of goals as well – aside from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham have somewhat struggled for goals this season, and Kebano’s contribution will hold his side in good stead as they look set for the play-offs.