Neeskens Kebano reveals why he thinks Fulham deserved promotion

Fulham forward Neeskens Kebano has stated that the season was from perfect, but the Cottagers ‘fought like animals’.

The DR Congo international played a vital role in Fulham’s promotion after some outstanding performances in the final few matches of the campaign.

Kebano became a free-kick specialist and having scored a set-piece against both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, the forward then netted one against Cardiff City in the play-off semi-final.

It was a huge goal for the tie, and it helped the Cottagers book their second trip to Wembley in the space of three years.

Fulham won the play-off final and will now return to the top-flight after being relegated just last season, and Kebano has put the promotion down to the team’s desire and application.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Kebano said: “We are so proud of getting a promotion right after going down.

“Our season was far from perfect but we fought like animals and we got what we deserved.

“This is why we had crazy celebrations. Fulham is back to the place it belongs.”

The Verdict

Fulham had a really interesting season for their liking, and although they love to play attractive football and entertaining football, they somewhat changed their style under Scott Parker.

The Cottagers showed that they had an under-belly under the former West Ham United player, and instead of being easy to play against, Parker showed that they could fight their opposition in terms of desire and physicality.

Kebano touches on this in his comments, and it’s no surprise as it was on show during the victory in the play-off final where every single Fulham player fought until the end to earn them a place back in the Premier League.