Neeskens Kebano pens message to Middlesbrough fans as exit looms

Despite there being no fans allowed into stadiums yet, Middlesbrough supporters won’t get to say goodbye from their homes to Neeskens Kebano today during their match against Wycombe Wanderers.

Kebano arrived on loan from Fulham very late on in the mid-season transfer window along with Everton’s Yannick Bolasie to inject a fresh bit of creativity into Neil Warnock’s side for the last few months of the season.

His arrival couldn’t push Boro into the play-off spots, but Kebano impressed on a personal level at the Riverside Stadium, scoring once and bagging four assists in 18 Championship outings.

The DR Congo international was forced out on loan from Fulham due to the options they had in the attacking midfield positions, and his performances for Boro may have given Scott Parker something to think about ahead of next season.

Kebano would have been hoping to sign off from his spell on Teesside with a win, but he won’t be in action this afternoon so he’s penned a message to fans – and it doesn’t sound like he will be back.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the last game of the season,” Kebano revealed, via Twitter.

“I’d like to thanks Boro and each people working in the club. I enjoyed my time here for the last months even if it would have been better with the fans in the stadium. All the best for the future!”

The Verdict

Boro fans will be hoping to see Kebano back next season, but it might not be so straight-forward.

It looks increasingly likely that Fulham will be relegated back to the Championship next season and that could be confirmed on Monday night, and the 29-year-old may be used a lot more at Craven Cottage.

Middlesbrough supporters have really taken to Kebano with his performances but the only chance they may see him next season at the Riverside is in the white shirt of Fulham.