Neeskens Kebano offers simple reaction as Fulham seal Championship title

Fulham secured the Championship title in emphatic fashion this evening, beating Luton Town 7-0 at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side had already won promotion and knew that victory tonight would see them lift the Championship trophy in-front of their own supporters.

An emphatic 7-0 win came thanks to goals from Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic (2), Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean Michael Seri.

One man that failed to get in on the rout was Neeskens Kebano, who replaced Carvalho for the final 12 minutes.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has played his part this season with nine goals and six assists in the Championship, and he was in the thick of the celebrations.

Taking to Twitter to post a series of images, Kebano simply branded Fulham as “Champions.”

Marco Silva’s side round-off what’s been a memorable season at the weekend when they travel to Sheffield United.

Although they’ve got nothing to play for themselves, the game has something resting on it, with the Blades chasing a place in the play-offs.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently sixth, with Middlesbrough and Millwall hunting them down.

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

The Verdict

What a season it has been for Fulham.

Today’s performance against Luton was a really fitting way for them to win the title. They were exceptional.

Kebano and his teammates are well within their rights to take in this moment at the end of what’s been a superb season.

Thoughts? Let us know!