Neeskens Kebano makes honest admission on Middlesbrough performance against Coventry

Middlesbrough kept up the pressure on the other play off-chasing teams last night with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Coventry City.

Neil Warnock was looking for a response after two winless games – a loss against Bristol City and a draw against in-form Cardiff City – and he got exactly that.

They did have to suffer early on though as Anfernee Dijksteel put the ball into his own net after just 11 minutes, but Boro were able to equalise before half time through centre-back Grant Hall.

Boro struggled to break down the Sky Blue wall at the back, but with just a few minutes remaining, George Saville bagged to give the Teessiders their second win at St Andrew’s of the season, after they tasted success a few months ago by defeating Birmingham City 4-1.

There were three goals in the game last night, but only two shots on target in the whole match, with the home side not even registering a single one out of their eight attempts.

Boro though were clinical by hitting the back of the net with their only two shots on target, although they had a further nine that didn’t test Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

One player who started and also knows himself that it wasn’t the greatest game of football is Neeskens Kebano, and he took to Instagram today to post a congratulatory message to his team – a very honest one at that!

The Verdict

The most important thing is that Middlesbrough got the job done against gritty opposition, but having only two shots on target will worry Warnock.

Boro seemed to be very wasteful and you can see why the manager is targeting a new striker in the summer – they’re just not clinical enough.

Kebano though is impressing and his versatility is rather useful to Warnock – naturally he’s a winger but played through the centre alongside Chuba Akpom last night – but the fact he had just one shot in the whole game and just 36 touches (per Sofascore) suggests that the DR Congo international didn’t have his best outing.