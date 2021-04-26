Neeskens Kebano makes Erling Haaland comparison on Middlesbrough man after win over Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough picked up three points at the weekend, as they ran out 3-1 winners over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Boro took the lead through Yannick Bolasie after 20 minutes of the match, before Josh Windass drew the Owls level shortly before half-time from the penalty spot.

Sheffield Wednesday pushed for a much-needed winner in the game, but fell behind with 17 minutes remaining of the match, as Josh Coburn headed home his first ever professional goal for Boro.

Duncan Watmore then added Middlesbrough’s third goal of the game with nine minutes left, as Boro picked up their 18th league win of this year’s campaign.

Coburn was making his second appearance for the Middlesbrough first-team, and will be keen to build on an impressive showing for Neil Warnock’s side.

His Middlesbrough team-mates were evidently delighted to see Coburn net his first goal for the club’s senior team, with Neeskens Kebano comparing his looks to that of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in a recent Instagram post following the win over the Owls.

Kebano has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough this season, and has chipped in with one goal and four assists so far this term.

He is currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham, although it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 29-year-old, with the Cottagers likely to be dropping back into the Championship this term under the management of Scott Parker.

Fulham are currently sat 18th in the Premier League table, and find themselves seven points adrift of safety heading into their final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Coburn and his Boro team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town, in what is likely to be a tricky test at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict:

It’s great to see the Middlesbrough players being pleased for Coburn.

He has impressed me when he’s featured in the Boro first-team, and I think that he’s a player that can go from strength to strength after scoring his first professional goal.

Middlesbrough need a clear out of the ‘deadwood’ in their current first-team squad, and you would imagine that Neil Warnock will look to build his team around players like Coburn, who have made a bright start to life at the Riverside.

If they can do that, then they could be in with a chance of a top-six finish next season.