‘Needs to stay with the first team next season’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by one player in Brentford defeat

Bristol City were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in their final game of the Championship season but supporters have highlighted Louis Britton as one of the few positives.

The last few months have been a frustrating period for the Robins and today’s game at Ashton Gate provided little respite, with Thomas Frank’s side taking all three points in convincing style.

Goals from Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, and Sergi Canos put the Bees three-nil up before Britton grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts.

The 20-year-old is a product of the South West club’s academy system and came off the bench to make his debut in today’s game.

Britton has been in impressive form for the U23s this season and he showcased his quality against Brentford, with his goal capping off what was a positive display.

With Famara Diedhiou’s future uncertain, City may well be searching for a new striker ahead of next season and the academy player has done his chances no harm.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Bristol City appearances?

1 of 18 1. Jamie Paterson Yes No

There has not been a huge amount to be positive about for Robins supporters over the last few months but Britton’s cameo seems to have caused a stir for all the right reasons.

Many City fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Been campaigning for him to start for months.

Very impressed

Needs to stay with the first team next season

Get the other youngster strikers out on loan — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) May 8, 2021

Top class player will go on to massive things in football — Dan Stevens (@DanStevens1986) May 8, 2021

Literally the only decent thing to happen today — Matt Muirhead (@MattM_86) May 8, 2021

Water is wet — Alex (@alexgeorgiou03) May 8, 2021

A New Hope! At the end of a horrendous season finally out of the depression there it is – the green shoots of a new beginning. Scott and Britton take a bow – already good enough for the team sheet next season. The other graduates are right behind them. I believe. COYR — scott davidson (@smd_scott) May 8, 2021

More passion and desire from Louis ‘the beast’ Britton in 18 mins than wot half that shower have shown all season well Louis top banana 👍👍⚽️👏👏👏 — mike shopland (@ShoplandMike) May 8, 2021

Should’ve been playing months ago. Coached him at Mangotsfield, naturally gifted finisher ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — 🆆🅴🆂🆃🅲🅾🆄🅽🆃🆁🆈🆁🅴🅳 (@russgregory11) May 8, 2021

Fair play this kid is class — dan stockford (@danstockford) May 8, 2021

How long has it taken for them to give him that chance!!! Fair play to the lad. — Tracey #footballmum (@trpritchards) May 8, 2021