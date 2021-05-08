Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Needs to stay with the first team next season’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by one player in Brentford defeat

Bristol City were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in their final game of the Championship season but supporters have highlighted Louis Britton as one of the few positives. 

The last few months have been a frustrating period for the Robins and today’s game at Ashton Gate provided little respite, with Thomas Frank’s side taking all three points in convincing style.

Goals from Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, and Sergi Canos put the Bees three-nil up before Britton grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts.

The 20-year-old is a product of the South West club’s academy system and came off the bench to make his debut in today’s game.

Britton has been in impressive form for the U23s this season and he showcased his quality against Brentford, with his goal capping off what was a positive display.

With Famara Diedhiou’s future uncertain, City may well be searching for a new striker ahead of next season and the academy player has done his chances no harm.

There has not been a huge amount to be positive about for Robins supporters over the last few months but Britton’s cameo seems to have caused a stir for all the right reasons.

Many City fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


