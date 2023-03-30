The introduction of attacker Mallik Wilks helped Sheffield Wednesday come from 2-0 down to draw with Cheltenham Town at The City Ground last night and many Owls fans have been calling for him to start against Lincoln City on Saturday.

After recent defeats to Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers, Darren Moore's side spurned a third chance to move back to the top of League One on Wednesday evening against bottom-half side Cheltenham.

Wednesday found themselves 2-0 behind after 69 minutes but rallied and fought back to earn a draw - with Moore's substitutions helping to turn things around. Aden Flint came on and scored the Owls' first while Wilks was involved in some positive moments.

The 24-year-old forward hasn't quite had the impact many were hoping he would when he joined the club in August, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances, but he could be a real asset in the final weeks of the season if he can rediscover his best form.

He showed enough against Cheltenham to leave a host of Wednesday fans calling for him to start against Lincoln...

What do you think to this suggested XI?

Wilks at central midfield anyone? That's what one fan has suggested below...