‘Needs to start every game’ – Many Stoke City fans highlight one player for praise in Hull win

It was a fairly comfortable win for Michael O’Neill’s players on Saturday as Stoke City beat Hull City 2-0.

Stoke knew they needed a good performance at least following last week’s defeat to Derby County. The Potters have been creating an abundance of chances in recent weeks without putting the ball in the net, much to O’Neill’s frustration.

But that wasn’t the case here at the Bet365 Stadium as they comfortably beat Grant McCann’s struggling side.

Mario Vrancic scored the first after 35 minutes, taking it upon himself to simply walk through the Hull defence and slot home. Nick Powell then killed any chance of Hull getting back into the tie, scoring a wonderful free kick from 35 yards out just before the hour mark.

However, it was the goalkeeper that drew praise from supporters as Adam Davies was back in the side following a mixed performance from youngster Joe Bursik in the defeat to Derby.

Davies was relatively busy, having to keep out four shots but stood firm and kept the clean sheet.

Stoke City fans recognised his contribution to the win and took to Twitter to praise the Welshman, here’s what they had to say.

Kept a clean sheet when Davies comes back in pic.twitter.com/Xuoq2L21Ej — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) September 25, 2021

Good to see him back, safe pair of 🙌 — Tim (@taddison64) September 26, 2021

Needs to start every game — Leigh Berrisford (@Bezzer2010) September 25, 2021

No1 for me tbh — Chris Deakin (@ChrisDeakin1712) September 25, 2021

Baller, stay no1 x — Dan (@Bxxthie) September 25, 2021

davo > — Bailey (@scfcbailey) September 25, 2021

We have 2 world class keepers — ²⁵🤝 (@scfcd7) September 25, 2021