It was an incredibly disappointing start to the new League One season for Derby County as they were beaten 2-1 by Wigan Athletic at Pride Park.

The Rams dominated the opening exchanges, with James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing forcing saves from Sam Tickle, while Sonny Bradley also went close.

But the Latics, who started the season with an eight-point deduction due to financial issues, were a threat in the first half and they took the lead in the 38th minute when Charlie Wyke latched onto Bradley's backpass and fired home.

Wigan missed an excellent chance to double their advantage when Callum Lang failed to finish after running through on goal and they were made to pay when Derby equalised in the second half through Craig Forsyth's strike.

But the visitors went back ahead in the 72nd minute when Charlie Wyke headed home Tom Pearce's cross and they held on to secure an impressive opening day victory.

After missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, the Rams are among the promotion favourites this season, but it was not the start Paul Warne's side would have been hoping for.

How did Sonny Bradley perform for Derby County against Wigan Athletic?

Bradley was one of Derby's standout signings this summer, joining the club after his departure from Luton Town.

The 31-year-old was the Hatters captain and while he did not feature regularly last season, his leadership qualities were invaluable in the dressing room at Kenilworth Road.

Bradley won promotion from League One with Luton in 2018 and he will be hoping to repeat the feat with the Rams, but his error against the Latics that led to Wyke's opening goal proved costly on the opening day.

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes Bradley will be a leader for the club in the year ahead, but says that he needs to recover from his mistake quickly.

"I don't really want to judge someone on one game, everyone makes mistakes," Shaun said.

"It was costly, sometimes you get away with them, but it was costly.

"He did look quite composed at times, but equally he was a bit nervous, he was playing in front of 30,000 fans, a lot of expectation on him.

"He's come in, he's a leader, he's talking a good game saying he's only here to get promoted which is great, but then you've got to back it up with your performances.

"He'll be as disappointed as anyone with the mistake and he needs to put it behind him quickly and show the qualities that he has and that we need from him sharpish really because we can't afford to slip up much more at home if we want to be where we want to be."

What next for Derby County?

The Rams are back in action as they face Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before making the trip to face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

While it was a frustrating start to the season, Derby certainly have a squad capable of challenging for promotion and they should be able to respond to the setback.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake from Bradley and it would be a surprise to see it repeated, but as Shaun says, there is huge pressure on the Rams squad this season given the expectation surrounding the club.

Bradley was one of a number of strong signings brought in by Warne this summer and with a few more quality additions before the end of the window, Derby should be among the promotion front-runners in the third tier.