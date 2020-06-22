Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Needs to just not talk’ – Many Leeds fans reflect on player comments after Cardiff loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon as the Sky Bet Championship returned after three months away.

Naturally, Leeds fans have been amongst the most action to see the sport return as their side goes in hunt of a Premier League berth but, after the weekend, there’s a renewed sense that things are far from a formality in this promotion race.

Indeed, things were at least softened by the fact only Brentford made any kind of real inroads over the weekend in terms of the top six but, even so, the game with Fulham next weekend now carries huge significance.

With the topsy turvy nature of the Championship returning, then, Phil Hay looked back on Adam Forshaw’s ‘formality’ comments regarding promotion which came during the off-period, and several fans also had their say.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments from Whites fans as the wait for promotion continues:


