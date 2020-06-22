‘Needs to just not talk’ – Many Leeds fans reflect on player comments after Cardiff loss

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon as the Sky Bet Championship returned after three months away.

Naturally, Leeds fans have been amongst the most action to see the sport return as their side goes in hunt of a Premier League berth but, after the weekend, there’s a renewed sense that things are far from a formality in this promotion race.

Indeed, things were at least softened by the fact only Brentford made any kind of real inroads over the weekend in terms of the top six but, even so, the game with Fulham next weekend now carries huge significance.

With the topsy turvy nature of the Championship returning, then, Phil Hay looked back on Adam Forshaw’s ‘formality’ comments regarding promotion which came during the off-period, and several fans also had their say.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments from Whites fans as the wait for promotion continues:

A ‘formality’ was how Adam Forshaw described promotion but this is post-COVID and nothing is so straightforward. Reflections on Cardiff and a weekend when only Brentford in the top six made any sort of move. Subscribe for 40% off: https://t.co/RUKATgDynwhttps://t.co/TFnKUelOd2 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 22, 2020

Don't see the problem losing yesterday, it's Cardiff and Neil Harris.

Never been happy hunting for us there. The manner we lost the game is frustrating obviously and a little concerning but first real game in 3 month's and only been training a few week's. — Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) June 22, 2020

I honestly don’t understand how anyone can be so confident it would be a formality? It’s far from it. That’s the reality, and Forshaw was stupid to say it. Oppo team talks done 🙄 Fulham is huge now, must win. Lose and we’ll collapse. This squad is fragile mentally. — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) June 22, 2020

Like I said at the time, big words for someone who doesn’t help out — Paul🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Gotti_LUFC) June 22, 2020

Forshaw really needs to just not talk about stuff… Did an interview saying hes had a really good run in the team, without any injuries…after that gets a mysterious injury & misses rest of season. Does an interview saying we are gonna walk the league – get beat by cardiff 🙈 — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) June 22, 2020

Decent of Forshaw considering he doesn’t have to face the pressure or criticism on here — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) June 22, 2020

It’s easy to say when you’re wearing a suit and sitting in the stands — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) June 22, 2020

Still, for the life of me can’t understand what possessed Forshaw to come out with this. Just adds unnecessary pressure onto a team that, at times, hasn’t showed its teeth that much when it really matters — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) June 22, 2020

With our record in Cardiff, this game would not have been straightforward pre Covid either. Mick McAarthy hammered Forshaw over those comments. They only ever work for the media and the opposing teams. — WJ (@jessop_william) June 22, 2020